A 31-year-old man was arrested by Wilmington Police in connection to a Little Italy shooting days prior in August, authorities announced Wednesday.
According to police, Jamar Smith shot a 26-year-old man in the 1700 block of West 5th Street around 6:55 p.m. on August 21, 2021. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
Wilmington Police Det. Brendan Shea identified Smith as the suspect over the course of the investigation and took him into custody on charges of first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Center in lieu of $123,000 cash-only bond.