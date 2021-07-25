A Dewey Beach police officer is recovering after being assaulted over the weekend while trying to make an arrest.
Police said Brandon Lewis, 27, of Georgetown, was getting rowdy at the Starboard at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, when staff removed him. He's accused of a assaulting a Starboard staffer and then fleeing on south on Coastal Highway. A Dewey Beach Police officer then engaged in a foot chase.
The chase came to a stop at Bellevue Street and Coastal Highway. As Lewis resisted arrest, an off-duty New Castle County police officer stepped in to help. Police said two unknown men pulled the county police officer from the altercation. That's when Lewis struck the Dewey Beach police officer in the head, rendering him unconscious. The county officer and a concerned citizen were able to detain Lewis until help arrived.
Both officers were hospitalized at Beebe Medical Center. The Dewey Beach officer was hospitalized in stable condition with a head injury, the off-duty county police officer suffered facial lacerations and was treated and released.
Lewis faces a host of charges, including two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned and is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $35,000 bail.