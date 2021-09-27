A man has been charged with assaulting a Newport police officer during his arrest Friday.
Police pulled over Steven Murphy, 23, of Bear in a convenience store parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street on September 24, 2021 at 3:36 p.m. for various vehicle violations, including driving on a suspended license, an improper muffler, and illegal window tinting.
Police said they also found 13 bags of heroin and fentanyl and marijuana paraphernalia on Murphy's persons.
Officers said he violently resisted his arrest, and the struggle between him and officer drew a larger police presence to the area.
He was ultimately handcuffed and charges that included the vehicle violations as well as offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and possession of a controlled substance.
Murphy was arraigned at the Justice of The Peace Court 11, where he was issued a $3,702 unsecured bail. He's since been released.
Newport Police did not say whether the officer involved suffered any injuries.