Wilmington Police charged a 51-year-old man with attempted murder after they said he was shot by officers while driving his vehicle towards them as he attempted to flee a scene.
According to authorities, Orrin Daniels drove his vehicle toward police in the 3200 block of West 2nd Street after they were flagged down in reference to a domestic dispute.
Police said Daniels rammed two vehicles, including a marked police vehicle, with his own, then drove at a high rate of speed towards the officers on the sidewalk. He was shot at this time, though managed to flee to the 900 block of North Pine Street before police said they were able to catch up to him and take him into custody.
Daniels was charged with three counts first-degree attempted murder, reckless endangering, four counts possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest with force, and reckless driving. He was committed to the custody of the Department of Correction in lieu of $547,200 cash-only bond.