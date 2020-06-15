A 49-year-old man was charged with attempted murder in connection to an early-June shooting, Wilmington Police announced Monday.
According to authorities, Rodon Townsend shot a 32-year-old man in the area of B and Townsend streets around 12:40 a.m. on June 2, 2020.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Townsend was charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, two counts possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and discharging a firearm on a city street. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $1,021,000 cash-only bond.