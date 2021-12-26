A suspect was arrested in connection with a Christmas burglary and theft from a Dover Lowe's store.
Officers found 44-year-old Christopher Honaker in the store on North DuPont Highway around 10:20 a.m. on Christmas while the store was closed, Dover police said.
Honaker allegedly got into the store through the garden section, using a shovel to pry open some glass doors.
He then allegedly made several trips to and from the store, pushing carts full of merchandise to an apartment in the Cedar Chase complex.
Police were able to return the stolen stuff to Lowe's, and Honaker was charged with third-degree burglary, theft over $1,500, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.