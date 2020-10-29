A 39-year-old Dover man was charged after authorities said they observed him pointing a handgun at another person on Wednesday.
According to Dover Police, officers were in the area of West Division and South West streets around 6 p.m. on October 28, 2020, when they said they observed Christin Brown pull out a handgun and point it at another person, who fled on foot.
The victim did not contact police after the incident.
Brown was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, three magazines, and a bag with alcoholic beverages inside, authorities said. It was determined Brown was determined to be drunk at the time, according to authorities.
He was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm while under the influence, public intoxication, and being a local fugitive. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $15,001 secured bond.