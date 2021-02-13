Charges are pending against a man who allegedly slammed his van into an occupied ambulance while he was under the influence.
Justin Pawlowski rear-ended the ambulance early Saturday morning at Scarborough Road and North DuPont Highway, Dover police said.
As a result, three ambulance occupants were injured, including a medic who suffered a concussion and was unconscious for several hours.
In addition, Pawlowski's passenger sustained a shoulder injury, Pawlowski broke his leg and was trapped in the van till rescuers could get him out.
When Pawlowski's released from the hospital, he'll be charged with DUI, vehicular assault, reckless endangering and unspecified traffic offenses.