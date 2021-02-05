A 39-year-old man was charged with holding what turned out to be a handgun replica to an 8-year-old girl's head and threatening to cause harm to her because a door was slammed by a member of a family renting a room in his home, Dover Police said Friday.
According to authorities, Raymond Lebeau Jr. became upset around 9:05 a.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, when a door was slammed in his home in the 100 block of Quail Hollow Drive. He confronted a 16-year-old girl who rents a room in his home with her mother and 8-year-old sister, and the teen asked Lebeau to calm down because he was upsetting the younger girl, police said.
Lebeau allegedly threatened harm to both children, then pulled out what appeared to be a black handgun and placed it against the younger child's head, threatening to shoot her.
The girl's mother arrived at the residence and broke up the confrontation, police said.
Lebeau was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated menacing and two counts terroristic threatening. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.
This is Lebeau's second arrest in three months, after he was charged with threatening an acquaintance with a knife at a Milford-area store in December.