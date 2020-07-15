Wilmington Police has charged a 19-year-old man in connection to both a July 2019 murder and a second shooting in August of that same year.
According to authorities, Nazir Henry gunned down Terry Wise in the 700 block of West 4th Street in West Center City around 10:15 p.m. on July 25, 2019.
Henry was also identified as the suspect in an August 6, 2019 shooting of a juvenile in the unit block of Lower Oak Street in the city's Browntown section around 9:30 p.m., police said.
On July 13, 2020, Henry was indicted by a New Castle County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, four counts possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, three counts possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, illegal gang participation, first-degree reckless endangering, and resisting arrest.
He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $1,642,000 cash-only bond.