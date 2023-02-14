A man is charged with stealing a car that contained two children at the time.
Wilmington Police said the owner of the car was unloading the vehicle Sunday night on North Dupont Street, when someone got in and drove away with the owner's one-year-old child and eight-year-old child still inside.
The vehicle was found a few blocks away, and the children were not harmed.
A suspect was seen fleeing from the vehicle. 35-year-old Hakeem Cintron was taken into custody a short time later. Cintron is charged with kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, conspiracy, reckless endangering, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Cintron was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Center on $105,600 cash-only bail.