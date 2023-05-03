An incident that alarmed some shoppers at Lowe's in Bear has resulted in a man's arrest.
Delaware State Police responded to a reported shoplifting Tuesday and found a man unconscious in a store aisle who - according to store employees - had inhaled several cans of air-duster spray he did not purchase.
State Police also said 30-year-old Dane Smith of Ocean View exposed himself in the store and vomited on himself.
After he got up, police said Smith became combative with the trooper. She used a Taser to subdue him.
Smith needed hospital treatment, then was placed at Howard R. Young Correctional Center on $6,000 secured bond.
State Police listed these charges:
- Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)
- Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Shoplifting Under $1,500
- Lewdness
- Menacing
- Inhaling Intoxicating Fumes or Vapors
- Disorderly Conduct