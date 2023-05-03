Dane Smith

Dane Smith

 photo courtesy of Delaware State Police

An incident that alarmed some shoppers at Lowe's in Bear has resulted in a man's arrest.

Delaware State Police responded to a reported shoplifting Tuesday and found a man unconscious in a store aisle who - according to store employees - had inhaled several cans of air-duster spray he did not purchase.

State Police also said 30-year-old Dane Smith of Ocean View exposed himself in the store and vomited on himself.

After he got up, police said Smith became combative with the trooper. She used a Taser to subdue him.

Smith needed hospital treatment, then was placed at Howard R. Young Correctional Center on $6,000 secured bond.

State Police listed these charges:

  • Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)
  • Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer
  • Shoplifting Under $1,500
  • Lewdness
  • Menacing
  • Inhaling Intoxicating Fumes or Vapors
  • Disorderly Conduct

Tags