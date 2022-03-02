A 35-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in May of 2021, Wilmington Police announced Wednesday.
According to authorities, Tramont Mitchell was charged in connection the shooting death of New Castle resident Dmajah Tickles that occurred around 9:10 p.m. on May 19, 2021, in the 2300 block of Carter Street.
After securing an indictment from a New Castle County Grand Jury, Wilmington Police said Mitchell was located and arrested in Newark on Tuesday, March 2, 2022.
Mitchell was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and two count possession of a weapon by a person prohibited. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $1.6 million cash-only bond.