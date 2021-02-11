A man was charged with self-pleasuring himself in the middle of a dollar store, in full view of patrons and employees, Smyrna Police said Thursday.
According to authorities, 19-year-old Herbert Hillman, of Smyrna, entered the Dollar General in the 100 block of East Glenwood Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on February 10, 2021, and proceeded to engage in masturbation.
He fled prior to police arrival, and was spotted later in the area of Main and North streets, but again ran when he saw officers, police said. Hillman was spotted once more in the area of West Glenwood Avenue and School Lane and ultimately apprehended following another short foot chase, authorities said.
Hillman had previously been banned from the Dollar General for a similar incident in 2019.
He was charged with resisting arrest, lewdness, and third-degree criminal trespass and released of his own recognizance.