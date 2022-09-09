Dover police are charging a Maryland man with assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Mark Coleman, 33, was tracked down in Middletown Township, Pennsylvania on Thursday and charged with kidnapping and rape.
Police say Coleman knew the victim - picking her up at a home in Dover and assaulting her in his car around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.
The girl fought her way out of the car and called 911 from a passerby's cell phone.
Coleman is being held at the Bucks County Detention Center - awaiting extradition back to Delaware to face charges of 2nd-degree kidnapping, 2nd-degree rape, 2nd-degree assault, 2nd-degree unlawful sexual contact and terroristic threatening.