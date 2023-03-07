A man who was found passed out in front of a school chapel in the Glasgow area is facing numerous charges, according to Delaware State Police.
Troopers arrived Monday afternoon at Christ the Teacher Catholic School on Frazer Road. According to police, 47-year-old Joseph Twisler of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania started to throw punches at troopers and tried to grab a trooper's firearm. Twisler ultimately was taken into custody.
Police also said that before that incident, he confronted several parents at the school and shoved one of them.
Twisler required hospital treatment for minor injuries. State Police listed these charges, for which he was released on $6,500 bond:
- Removing or Attempting to Remove a Firearm/Deadly Weapon from Possession of a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence (Felony)
- Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer (Misdemeanor)
- Offensive Touching (Misdemeanor)
- Menacing (Misdemeanor)
- Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)
- Loitering At or Around a School (Violation)
- Criminal Trespass (Violation)