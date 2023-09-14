A lengthy investigation into sales of crack-cocaine in the Holly Oak area has led to the arrest of a Wilmington man.
New Castle County Police said that 42-year-old Alfred Williams was arrested this week, and was in possession of 24.67 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded .38 handgun, a digital scale, packaging materials and suboxone strips. Also, police said his apartment was searched and 59.01 grams of PCP and various prescription pills turned up.
County Police listed these charges against Alfred Williams:
-One felony count of manufacture/deliver/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 3 quantity
-One felony count of possession of a controlled substance in a tier 3 quantity
-Two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
-One felony count of manufacture/deliver/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 2 quantity
-Two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance in a tier 2 quantity
-One felony count of carrying a concealed deadly weapon
-Two misdemeanor counts of possession of a prescription drug without a script
-One misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia not related to personal use
After his arraignment, Williams was being held on $216,300 cash bail.