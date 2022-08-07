A Bear-area man is behind bars, charged with selling drugs from his car in a shopping center parking lot.
30-year-old Allan Stevens was distributing narcotics from his car in the Governor's Square Shopping Center Friday afternoon, and when troopers arrived to investigate, he disregarded their commands and backed his car into a cruiser before bailing out and running, Delaware State Police said.
The cops Tasered Stevens during the chase, caught up with him and found meth, pot and more than a thousand dollars in suspected drug money on him.
Stevens was booked into the Howard Young Prison on felony counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, resisting arrest and other offenses.