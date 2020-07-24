The man accused of setting a Glasgow church on fire confessed to the crime and said he did so out of "vengeance," according to court documents obtained by WDEL.
Thomas C. Loftis III, 29, faces charges of second-degree arson, third-degree burglary, and criminal mischief, causing more than $5,000 in property damage.
He was arrested Thursday, shortly after the State Fire Marshal's Office released his photos to the media.
The arresting Deputy State Fire Marshal said Loftis had entered Reach Church through a back-door on the evening of Monday, July 20, 2020, and was seen on video surveillance throwing video equipment and musical instruments from a balcony into the sanctuary.
Court records said Loftis used an open flame, setting pews and curtains on fire, and fled in a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee, as seen on surveillance.
While while placing Loftis into his custody, he made an "unsolicited" statement that he: "burned the church."
The arresting deputy said Loftis was advised not to make any further statements before he was read his Miranda rights.
On a video statement, after rights were read, investigators said Loftis again admitted to setting the church on fire "using a lighter out of vengeance and anger." He also said he didn't have permission to be inside the building. Loftis is due back in court next month.
Court documents don't list any victims, but under relationship of victim to defendant, Loftis is labeled a "stranger."
The arson caused $250,000 in damage to the church.
The church community gathered Thursday night outside the church to pray for Loftis.
"We would absolutely forgive him and welcome him. He needs Jesus," Pastor Chuck Betters told 6ABC.
Betters also vowed the church would rebuild.