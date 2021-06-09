Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 87F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.