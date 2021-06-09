An 18-year-old man shot an 11-year-old girl with a BB gun after they began arguing over her riding his bike, Delaware State Police said Wednesday.
According to authorities, James R. Adkins, of Ellendale, began arguing with the juvenile victim in the 18000 block of New Hope Road around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, over the victim riding Adkins's bike.
He retrieved a rifle-style BB gun and shot the victim in the lower torso, police said. She suffered a minor injury but did not require medical attention.
Adkins was arrested without incident and charged with felony second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and menacing. He was released on $4,500 unsecured bond.