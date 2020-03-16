A 27-year-old man was charged with accidentally firing a gun into a neighboring residence, Newark Police said Monday.
According to authorities, Wiktor Kedzierzawski was "dry firing" a handgun--pulling the trigger of a handgun one believes to be unloaded--inside his own residence in the unit block of Caldwell Place around 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, when he fired off a round through a wall.
Police said the shot penetrated his wall and the adjoining wall of an occupied residence next door. No one was injured, according to authorities.
The handgun was confiscated and Kedzierzawski was charged with first-degree reckless endangering and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was released on $15,000 secured bond.