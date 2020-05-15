A 29-year-old man has been charged with shooting a water tower near Wilmington.
On May 1 and May 3, 2020, New Castle County Police were dispatched for two separate incidents involving a water tower being shot in the 100 block of Washington Avenue, which caused "significant" damage, police said.
During an ensuing investigation by the New Castle County Police Criminal Investigations Unit Property Squad, the tower was shot a third time, while empty.
Authorities said Richard Sitek was identified as a suspect, and a search warrant executed at his apartment revealed multiple firearms, anabolic steroids, crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.
They said they also discovered Sitek was responsible for damaging Comcast cable and internet lines to elderly residents in his apartment complex.
Sitek was arrested Thursday, May 14, and charged with three counts felony possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, three counts possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, three counts felony criminal mischief-damage greater than $5,000, seven counts felony criminal mischief-tampering with utilities causing substantial interruption, felony possession of a controlled substance-Tier II quantity, two counts misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts New Castle County code violation discharging a firearm in the area of an occupied dwelling. He was committed to the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction in lieu of $75,000 secured bond.