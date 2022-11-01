A Wilmington man is charged with trying to stab an employee at Total Wine on Naamans Road in Claymont.
Delaware State Police said Tuesday that troopers investigated a report of disorderly people in the store over the weekend. 56-year-old Michael Fletcher of Wilmington is accused of lunging at a store employee, slicing his shirt.
Fletcher was arrested a short distance away, and State Police said a concealed knife was found during a search of him.
No injuries were reported. Fletcher is charged with possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was arraigned and was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $4,500 secured bond.