A suspect tied to the knifepoint robbery of a grocery store west of Elsmere was arrested more than a week later when he robbed the same store again more than a week later, was followed by witnesses, then tried to jump from a second-story window to evade police, New Castle County Police said Tuesday.
According to authorities, 28-year-old Steven Strickler robbed a Jalisco Mexican Grocery Story clerk at knifepoint, in the Willow Run Shopping Center on November 21, 2020, while wearing a bandana over his face. He successfully fled that incident, authorities said.
On Sunday, November 29, he committed the same act in the same manner, according to police, but witnessed followed the black SUV in which he fled to the 1400 block of East Willow Run Drive. After setting up a perimeter, authorities said Strickler was observed leaping from an upper floor window in an attempt to flee.
Authorities said an investigation revealed a second individual was still inside the home, and after obtaining a search warrant, members of the SWAT team discovered 43-year-old Donald Schneider hiding in the attic.
Strickler was charged in connection to both robberies with two counts felony first-degree robbery, two counts felony possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and two counts felony wearing a disguise during commission of a felony. He was committed to the custody of the Delaware Department of Justice in lieu of $84,000 secured bond.
Schneider was charged with resisting arrest and issued a $2,000 unsecured bond, but was held on earlier, unrelated charges.