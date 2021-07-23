Wilmington police need your help finding a man wanted for murder.
Markevis Clark, 19, was named last month in a sweeping indictment that targeted members of the NorthPak gang, who were arrested in connection with six murders between 2018 and 2021.
Clark is specifically charged with the killing of 17-year-old Taron Whaley, last August, on the city's East Side.
When the Delaware Department of Justice announced the indictment, 13 people were arrested and pleaded not guilty. At the time, they said Clark was the only one still on the loose. He's also wanted on charges of attempted murder, gang participation, conspiracy, and weapons charges.
Police said Clark 5'8" ad 209 lbs. He's considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you're urged to call 911.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Justin Kane at 302.893.0453 or Justin.Kane@CJ.State.de.us, or Detective Justin Cannon at 302.363.0862 or Justin.Cannon@CJ.State.de.us.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333