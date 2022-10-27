It was a murder that rocked the Newark community: a 17-year-old was lured, according to prosecutors, then was fatally beaten with a baseball bat by people she trusted.
Thursday, Noah Sharp, who was 19 at the time of his arrest in 2020, was found guilty for the murder of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow.
Annika Stalczynski, who was 17 at the time, earlier pled guilty to murder and conspiracy.
Madison Sparrow was first reported missing in October 2020. Her body was found a few days later.
"The depravity of what these two defendants did to young Madison is nearly beyond comprehension," Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said after Thursday's verdict, as Madison Sparrow's parents stood on either side of her. "The details of this case are senseless, from the brutal murder of an innocent girl to the fact that the unthinkable violence and betrayal were committed by people she believed were her friends."
Jennings also read a statement she said Madison Sparrow's parents asked her to read expressing thanks to Newark Charter School, the greater community and to law enforcement, as well as participants in the LoveWins 5K that benefits the Madison Sparrow Memorial Scholarship.
Jennings said prosecutors would seek the maximum penalty against Stalczynski for her crimes. Sharp faces life in prison.