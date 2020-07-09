A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Wilmington early Thursday, city authorities announced Thursday.
According to Wilmington Police, the victim was shot in the 600 block of North Madison Street in the West Center City section around 1:25 a.m. on July 9, 2020.
This was all the information provided by authorities.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Charles Puit at 302.576.3628 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.