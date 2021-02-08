A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after police said he was shot in Wilmington's West Center City on Monday night.
Wilmington Police said the unidentified man was shot at around 9:20 p.m. along the 800 block of West 4th Street on Monday, February 8, 2021.
Police said he was taken to the hospital, but did not provide any suspect or motive information.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Kevin Murphy at 302.576.3972 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.