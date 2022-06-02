A 20-year-old man was shot in the torso Wednesday night in Claymont, New Castle County Police announced Thursday.
The victim was located in the area of Commonwealth and Brandywine avenues in the Overlook Colony community around 10:10 p.m. on June 1, 2022. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police said an investigation is ongoing, but authorities noted "detectives are confident that they have identified the participants, and additional updates will follow."
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. Gino Cevallos at 302.395.8110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.