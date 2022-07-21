An attempt to beat the heat almost ended in tragedy in Pike Creek.
New Castle County Police say a man was relaxing in his pool after work Wednesday in the unit block of Worral Dr. in Deacons Walk, but wasn't a strong swimmer and almost drowned.
Paramedics were able to revive him and he was taken to the hospital, where he's in critical condition.
Police say no foul play is suspected, and they're offering pool safety tips like:
- Keep a phone at the poolside so that you never have to leave the pool to answer the phone, and can call for help if needed.
- Keep a life-saving ring, shepherd’s hook, and CPR instructions mounted at the poolside.
- Learn CPR and rescue breathing. Additionally, if a child is missing, always check the pool first. Seconds count.