A 58-year old man is in critical condition after a nearly hour long rescue operation following a crash near Glasgow.
The accident happened in the parking lot of Waters Edge Condominiums off of Route 896 around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
New Castle County Police are investigating the crash in which the driver apparently plowed through the entrance sign before eventually crashing into a tree at the back of the complex.
The tree then fell on the car.
Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder firefighters called for an additional rescue to the scene which brought apparatus from Christiana Fire Company.
Rescuers worked fifty minutes to free the victim while New Castle County paramedics provided medical treatment for suspected internal injuries.
An Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) unit from Claymont Fire Company was also alerted but the victim was freed prior to their arrival.
The man was then flown to Christiana Hospital on board a Delaware State Police helicopter in critical condition.