A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Wilmington's Southbridge section Sunday night, city authorities announced Monday.
According to Wilmington Police, the victim was shot in the area of Townsend and C streets around 10:55 p.m. on February 7, 2021.
Police found the victim and transported him to an area hospital.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Joseph Wicks at 302.576.3654 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.