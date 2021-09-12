A 20-year-old man was listed in critical condition after his car slammed into a tree along a road in the Middletown area.
New Castle County Paramedics found the victim trapped in the wreckage on Chesapeake City Road around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021.
It took rescue crews more than 40 minutes to free the victim, who had arm and leg injuries.
He was treated at the scene, and was in critical condition when he was taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.