New Castle County police are investigating a July 4th murder.
They said three men were shot at a large gathering near Rosegate park Saturday.
One of the three victims died the next day from his injuries, according to officers. The conditions of the other two victims aren't known.
So far, no arrests have been made.
The New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigation Unit is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Det. Jennifer Escheman at 302.395.8110 or Jennifer.Escheman@newcastlede.gov. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.