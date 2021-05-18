A 50-year old man died in an apartment building fire Monday evening in the Richardson Park area.
Five Points Fire company reports a crew was headed out shortly after 7:30 p.m. on May 17, 2021, to pick up food when they noticed smoke in the area of Middleboro Crest Apartments.
After turning onto East Reamer Avenue, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a second floor apartment.
The victim was removed from the apartment and treated by New Castle County paramedics for burns and smoke inhalation but was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
Medics said a firefighter was also taken to Christiana Hospital with a minor injury.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.