A 19-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old woman is out of the hospital after both were shot during a home invasion crime in Seaford.
According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to a residence in the 2,800-block of West Stein Highway Tuesday at about 11:53 p.m. The male resident was struck several times in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The woman was shot in her lower extremity and was treated and released.
State Police said their investigation indicates that five suspects forced their way in through the back door of the residence and went directly to the victim's bedroom where the man and woman were located. The suspects demanded an unknown item then opened fire, striking them both. Two other adults and an infant were also in the residence at the time but were not injured.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is asking that anyone with information about the case call 302-741-2859 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333. Tips may also be submitted online at www.delawarecrimestoppers.org