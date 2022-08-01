Delaware State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road near Lincoln.
Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road around 1:30 Sunday morning.
The manner of death was not immediately revealed.
Investigators are also working to identify the man.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.