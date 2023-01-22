A 55-year-old man is dead after he was involved in a minor crash at Foulk and Naamans Roads.
The man was driving along Foulk Road around 11 a.m. Saturday when his car hit a stop sign at the Naamans Road intersection, New Castle County Police said.
The man was able to continue along Foulk Road to Locust Avenue, where he turned and stopped his Cadillac sedan in front of a house.
The victim was found in the car several hours later and pronounced dead.
Police are asking anyone with information to email Detective Corey Belk at Corey.Belk@newcastlede.gov or call the New Castle County Police non-emergency number, (302) 573.2800.