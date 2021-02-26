A man was found dead inside a pick-up truck that had crashed more than a week ago off northbound I-495, Delaware State Police said.
The Ford F-150 pick-up truck was discovered by DelDOT personnel Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 2:17 p.m. It was located 200-300 feet off the roadway and down a steep embankment in an area.
Troopers said their investigation determined that the truck was heading northbound at 11:53 p.m. on February 17, 2021, when it veered off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the guardrail. The vehicle then traveled down a steep embankment and flipped multiple times before coming to rest in overgrown brush.
The 65-year-old driver, a man from Chester, Pennsylvania, who hasn't been identified, was found dead in the vehicle.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Forester with the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302.365.8485. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.