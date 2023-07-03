Newark Police are investigating a shooting that has left a man hospitalized in critical condition.
The victim was found in a vehicle at a crash scene Sunday night at Whitechapel Drive and Aylesboro Road. Police also received reports of shots fired in the area.
An investigation indicates that the victim was shot in the street in the unit block of Dunsmore Road, then drove away and was involved in a crash. He was treated by New Castle County paramedics and members of Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company before he was taken to a hospital.
Anyone who can help with the shooting investigation is asked to contact Newark Police at (302) 366-7100 x. 3135