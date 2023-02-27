A Houston man's shooting death is under investigation.
Delaware State Police said the 35-year-old victim was found lying in a ditch near the intersection of Hopkins Cemetery Road and Marshyhope Road west of Felton at about 12:30 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
An investigation has determined that the man's vehicle broke down, and he made a call for help using a nearby resident's phone. The man went back to his vehicle, but a confrontation occurred and he was shot in his upper body.
The Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. The name of the victim has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-741-2859 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.