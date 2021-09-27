A 58-year-old man has died from severe head injuries suffered during an attack in the Mansion Park Townhouses community south of Wilmington Friday night, New Castle County Police announced Monday.
According to authorities, the victim was located around 8:30 p.m. on September 24, 2021, in the 200 block of Mansion Parkway. He was suffering from multiple contusions and major trauma to the head and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, police said.
New Castle County Police Criminal Investigations Unit continued to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding this assault is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. Adam Holubinka at 302.395.8110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.