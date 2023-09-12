A man is going to prison for ten years for a fatal shooting in Wilmington two-and-a-half years ago.
Dean Sutton Jr. was convicted of manslaughter and reckless endangering in connection with the death of Larry Porter in the Brandywine Village Neighborhood. Prosecutors said Sutton intervened in a fight between Porter and Porter's son.
Sutton claimed self-defense during his trial. Porter was shot three times.
"This is another devastating example of senseless gun violence," Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. "What started as a fist fight needlessly ended with the loss of life. I am thankful to our prosecutors and the Wilmington Police for their great work in achieving this result."
“I am proud and appreciative of the dedication of our investigators, who worked alongside prosecutors to bring about an arrest and prosecution in this case,” Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos said. “I hope this sentencing can bring about some degree of comfort and closure to the family of Mr. Porter, and to our community.”