A Dover man will spend decades behind bars for killing his mother.
37--year-old Kyle Leonard has been sentenced to 40-years in prison for the shooting death of 67-year-old Debra Leonard. He pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder. Leonard's sentence will be suspended after he serves 30-years.
Debra Leonard was killed in January 2022.
"We cannot rest as long as domestic and gun violence continues to afflict our communities,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “This was a tragic and disturbing crime that highlights the serious danger that exists at the intersection of gun violence and domestic strife. I’m thankful to our prosecutors and the Delaware State Police for securing justice in this case, and hope that it brings some peace to the victim’s family.”