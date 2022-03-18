A 41-year-old man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for trying to invade a Wilmington home while armed with a stolen handgun and high on PCP, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.
According to authorities, Avelino Johnson unsuccessfully attempted to enter a victim's home on January 31, 2020, banging on the door and turning the doorknob.
Officials said Johnson was later found to be in possession of a handgun that had been reported stolen, and tested positive for PCP.
"Mr. Johnson chose to violate federal law by possessing a stolen firearm while under the influence of drugs," said David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware. "His behavior not only placed the victim in grave danger, but also the public at large. I wish to thank our law enforcement partners for their outstanding work in this case."
John as sentenced to 84 months in prison on March 18, 2022.