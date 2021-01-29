A southern Delaware man is heading to prison for life after being convicted of murder for a 2018 shooting at a house party in Dover, the Delaware Department of Justice announced Friday.
According to officials, 22-year-old Ahmir Bailey was with co-defendant Eugene Riley, of Milford, when they got into an argument with Jameir Vann-Robinson, of Smyrna, while leaving the party along Mitscher Road.
During the argument, both Bailey and Riley opened fired, and Vann-Robinson was shot once in the back. the bullets used in the shooting had been stolen from a sporting goods store days earlier, officials said.
Bailey was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and possession of firearm ammunition by a person prohibited. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 18 years.
Riley had previously been sentenced to 15 years in prison following a second-degree murder conviction.