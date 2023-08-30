A man is going to prison for the rest of his life for the killings of his mother, father, sister and nephew in December 2021.
41-year-old Donald Grier Jr. pled guilty but mentally ill to several charges, according to the Delaware Attorney General's Office.
The incident occurred in Townsend, where Grier's father was found with several stab wounds at the entrance to his townhouse. His mother was also badly wounded, and his sister and nephew were found dead. Grier's father and mother later died as well.
"This was an incredibly tragic and disturbing case,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “Our thoughts, as always, are with the victims and with their surviving relatives who continue to suffer their loss. I am deeply grateful to our team and to the New Castle County Police for their excellent work in the investigation and prosecution and hope that the family can begin the path to healing.”
The victims were identified as Donald Grier Sr., Alicia Grier, Linda Santucci and Michael Santucci.
Prosecutors said Grier Jr. was delusional at the time "about people being in danger and killed his family when he believed that they were going to prevent him from saving them or would not assist him," according to a statement from the Delaware Department of Justice.