A man who had barricaded himself while armed with a rifle in a Middletown-area home for several hours Tuesday surrendered to authorities without further incident late that same morning, Delaware State Police said.
According to authorities, the man barricaded himself in a residence in the 1900 block of Middle Neck Road around 6 a.m. on March 17, 2020, and remained inside until about 10:55 a.m., at which point he gave himself up.
Police said an investigation continues, and Middle Neck Road remains closed between Warwick Road and Old Telegraph Road, while Warwick Road remains closed between Rt. 301 and the Maryland line.
The man's identity or any resulting charges were not released at this time.