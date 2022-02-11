A 22-year-old New Castle man was shot to death outside a fitness center in Bear Thursday night, Delaware State Police announced Friday.
According to authorities, the victim was approaching his vehicle in the parking lot of the LA Fitness at 900 Eden Circle around 9:40 p.m. on February 10, 2022, when an unknown individual opened fire.
The victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at an area hospital. Identification was pending notification of family. Police said multiple shell casings were located at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this active and ongoing investigation is urged to contact Delaware State Police Det. Brian McDerby at 302.741.2821 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.