A 65-year-old Bear-area man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck west of New Castle.
The victim got out of his vehicle in the left turn lane of Route 7 northbound near Newtown Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday, after a couch fell out of the truck he'd been following, Delaware State Police said.
As the victim and another man were trying to move the couch, a pickup truck moved into the left turn lane.
The pickup's driver swerved to avoid the victim, but couldn't, and the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say the accident scene was not well-lit, and Route 7 was closed in both directions between Newtown and Freedom Roads for about 3 hours after the crash.
Investigators from the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit are still looking into the crash, and they're asking anyone who may have more information to call Cpl/3 John Breen at 302.365.8486 or emailing john.breen@delaware.gov.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/